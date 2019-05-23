Tiger Woods to play in Ohio Memorial Tournament ahead of U.S. Open

DUBLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Tiger Woods announced his plans to participate in the Memorial Tournament next week in Dublin, Ohio.
The non-major tournament will take place on May 30-June 2 at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
The famous course was designed by Jack Nicklaus in 1976.
Tiger announced his plans for the future on Twitter, Thursday morning.
The tournament will have a purse just over $9M.
Just one month ago, Woods defied all odds to win his first major since 2008, at the age of 43.
