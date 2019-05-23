Tiger Woods to play in Ohio Memorial Tournament ahead of U.S. Open

By Randy Buffington | May 23, 2019 at 12:04 PM EDT - Updated May 23 at 12:04 PM

DUBLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Tiger Woods announced his plans to participate in the Memorial Tournament next week in Dublin, Ohio.

The non-major tournament will take place on May 30-June 2 at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The famous course was designed by Jack Nicklaus in 1976.

Tiger announced his plans for the future on Twitter, Thursday morning.

The tournament will have a purse just over $9M.

Just one month ago, Woods defied all odds to win his first major since 2008, at the age of 43.

