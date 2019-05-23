Two people found dead inside a Maple Heights home

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after two people were found dead early Thursday morning.
Maple Heights police and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called to a home in the 18000 block of Raymond Street around midnight.
Police said a person called 911 to report shots fired.
When officers arrived at the home, they found two victims, a man and a woman.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man, who was found in the basement, died at Marymount Hospital.
At this time, police are not releasing the names of the victims.
19 News will continue to update this developing story.
