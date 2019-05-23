2 Strong 4 Bullies
Westlake promises to crack down on crime-ridden hotels

120 arrests at two locations since January.
By Paul Orlousky
Published: May. 23, 2019 at 4:18 PM EDT
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - “And the message is, ‘Stay out of Westlake with your crime,’” is the way Capt. Gerald Vogle began.

He is blunt in delivering the message.

After officers responded to 50 calls to the Super 8 off Columbia Road and 70 at the Red Roof off Clemens since January, something has got to change.

Arrests have been made for weapons, drugs, warrants and prostitution.

“If someone coming in your door, we don’t know what kind of person there is, right? Until something goes wrong, right, and then we call the police or whatever we have to do,” describes the manager of the Super 8.

She pointed out that you can’t view the entire property from the office, so a lot can go unseen.

One of the keys to the prevention of crime, according to the police, is visibility.

19 News arrived at the Super 8 on Sperry Road and saw three police cruisers. That is visibility.

It is unclear exactly what officers were looking for, but clearly they were looking.

Some officers were circling the property, others walking along the outdoor ledge leading to rooms.

Halfway between Cleveland and Lorain-Elyria, Westlake is a convenient meeting spot.

“I want people to know, including the criminal element, that we’re targeting these areas,” explained Vogel.

“We’re trying to get rid of these people, but you know this is the hotel that they come in,” said the motel manager, who has only run the place since September and vows to cooperate with police.

Vogel likes what he’s seen so far

“As management changes, ideas on that change with management. Right now we have a good management that is working with us and we appreciate it.”

He ended the way he began: “Stay out of Westlake with your crime.”

