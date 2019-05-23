Wind farm on Lake Erie one step closer to reality

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wind turbines are popping up all over Northeast Ohio, and you could soon see them off the shore of Lake Erie.
A company called Lake Erie Energy Development Corporation is planning a project to develop a wind farm approximately eight miles off Cleveland’s coast.
It would be the first of its kind on a great lake.
Last week, LEEDCo entered into an agreement with the Ohio Power Siting Board that advances the project forward.
"While there is more work to be done before we can formally proceed, this is a significant milestone for us," said LeedCo President Dr. Lorry Wagner in a statement. "This new agreement details the extensive regulations that will govern this project and confirms the Ohio Department of Natural Resources important, ongoing oversight role."
LeedCo hopes the project, which would place six wind turbines eight miles off the shore of Lake Erie near Cleveland, could be underway by 2021.
Dubbed, "Icebreaker Wind," the idea has both critics and supporters.
Recently, President Donald Trump spoke out against wind power.
“And they say the noise causes cancer, you tell me that one, the thing makes, and of course, the thing is like a graveyard for birds,” Trump said.
However, Icebreaker Wind does have local supporters, including Roxana Vlasceanu.
"As far as renewable resources, if it's solar, if it's wind power, I think I'm 200 percent for it," she said. "The only concern I would have is how that would affect, necessarily, wildlife."
Icebreaker Wind must still pass through several hurdles, including receiving a permit for construction from the Siting Board.
