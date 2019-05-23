Wind gusts topping 70 miles per hour reported in northern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A swift line of severe weather moved through Northeast Ohio earlier Thursday morning.
The storms brought periods of heavy rain and damaging wind to much of the state.
According to the National Weather Service, a 71 mph wind gusts was measured at Cedar Point from the edge of the thunderstorms.
In Cuyahoga County, weather experts recorded a 63 mph gust at the county airport east of Cleveland.
The storms have cleared for Thursday, but a 19 First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday because of the potential for more severe storms. (FORECAST)
