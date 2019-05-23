22-year-old woman found dead in her Richmond Heights home

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a 22-year-old woman was found dead inside her home.
Maiya Latimer was discovered inside her home at the 444 Park Apartments Wednesday.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Latimer’s death appears suspicious and they will do an autopsy today to determine the cause of death.
19 News has reached out to Richmond Heights police for additional information.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.