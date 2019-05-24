Akron man arrested after allegedly trying to sell food outside of restaurant where he stole it from

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police took a man into custody after he allegedly stole food from the Boiling House and attempted to sell it outside of the restaurant.
Titus Higginbottom stole food and bottled water from the seafood restaurant on West Exchange Street, according to police. He then tried to take it outside and sell it in front of the building.
The 33-year-old suspect was charged with burglary and theft.
Akron Municipal Court records show that Higginbottom was arraigned Friday morning and is being held on a $10,000 bond.
