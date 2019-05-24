Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools receive 500 emergency buckets filled with life-saving supplies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools just completed Stop the Bleed training to better prepare staff for disasters, active shooter situations and other emergencies.
The district partnered with the University Hospitals EMS Training and Disaster Preparedness Institute.
Five hundred emergency buckets with gauze, tourniquets, gloves, duct tape and other life-saving supplies were donated to the district. Each classroom will receive one.
Stop the Bleed kits were also provided for each bus in the district’s fleet.
Training took place over the last several weeks at each of the district’s buildings to familiarize staff with the tools and safety procedures. Participants were put through various skills stations in order to practice skills in a hands-on setting.
The district said since 2018, University Hospitals has donated more than 5,000 buckets and trained teachers in 100 school districts across Northeast Ohio.
