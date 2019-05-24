Canton cop cars collide, damage home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine waiting for help, expecting police to show up any second, but officers never do, because they had made a massive mistake.
Now, people are wondering why two Canton cop cars collided Wednesday night, one even smashed into a house.
These police officers were lucky to walk away from their wrecked patrol cars.
Thursday, 19 News obtained body camera footage of the moments after the violent crash.
John Ramsey says he was out in his driveway working on a car when he heard the collision.
It’s what he claims he didn’t hear before it though that had him upset.
“No lights, no sirens, no nothing,” he said.
The videos he and his neighbors took seconds after the crash and the body camera video show he may have a point.
Canton police say these officers were responding to a call of shots fired, when they ran into each other at the intersection of 4th Street and Lincoln.
The officer wearing the body camera says his patrol car hit the other one because it went through a stop sign.
Mike Murphy heard the collision and the crash into this house.
“Sounded like lightning struck twice,” Murphy said.
Murphy said there’s really no reason two cop cars should ever hit each other like they did in this case.
“No that shouldn’t happen,” he said.
Ramsey said, “I hope the cops are alright, but other than that, they need to quit speeding around these neighborhoods.”
19 News spoke with the woman who lives on the other side of the duplex that was hit.
She didn’t want to go on camera, but said both she and the woman who live there are okay and are still allowed to live in the structure.
19 News asked the Canton police department if any officers are facing disciplinary action in this case.
We have not heard back at this point.
