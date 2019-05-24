Canton Police remind young people there is a curfew in effect

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A statement released by the city of Canton is clear, “Keeping our youth safe is our top priority.”
The statement was posted on the Canton Police Department (Ohio) Facebook page.
The statement stated that no minor shall loiter, idle, wander, stroll or play, or be in any vehicle, in or upon any public place between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday night, and between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday night.
"Our officers want them to enjoy their summer, but also know that this curfew will be enforced to protect them and not punish them,' Director of Public Safety Andrea M. Perry said.
