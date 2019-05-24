Cincinnati cemetery is asking anyone available to come out for a veteran’s funeral

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WOIO) - Twenty years ago veteran Hezekiah Perkins planned and paid for his funeral and burial.
But that was 20-years-ago and with no family left in the area Perkins may have no family at his funeral.
The 90-year-old US Army Korean War veteran will be buried on Saturday, May 24, and Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum is asking for any members of the community who are available to attend his burial.
Perkins will be buried with Military Honors.
All of Perkins family resides out of town and are not able to attend the funeral.
According to the Facebook plea, members of the Spring Grove family will act as pallbearers.
For more information call Spring Grove Funeral Homes at 513-853-1035.
The cemetery is located at 4521 Spring Grove Ave., in Spring Grove Village.
