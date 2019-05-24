Cleveland Candle Company looks like a solid choice for date night, just ask Baker Mayfield

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking for a unique a twist for date night?
Look no further, Baker Mayfield has you covered.
The 24-year-old Cleveland Browns quarterback took his fiance Emily Wilkinson to the Cleveland Candle Company for a night of fun.
The company specializes in custom candles, customers can come in and design their own from 3 different locations.
See the locations below:
- Ohio City - 2032 West 25th Street Cleveland, OH 44113 (216-471-8477)
- Coventry - 1810 Coventry Road Cleveland Heights OH 44118 (216-303-9223)
- Mentor - 9516 Diamond Centre Drive Mentor, OH 44060 (440-579-5801)
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.