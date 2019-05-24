Cleveland Candle Company looks like a solid choice for date night, just ask Baker Mayfield

By Randy Buffington | May 24, 2019 at 4:57 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 4:57 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking for a unique a twist for date night?

Look no further, Baker Mayfield has you covered.

The 24-year-old Cleveland Browns quarterback took his fiance Emily Wilkinson to the Cleveland Candle Company for a night of fun.

The company specializes in custom candles, customers can come in and design their own from 3 different locations.

See the locations below:

  • Ohio City - 2032 West 25th Street Cleveland, OH 44113 (216-471-8477)
  • Coventry - 1810 Coventry Road Cleveland Heights OH 44118 (216-303-9223)
  • Mentor - 9516 Diamond Centre Drive Mentor, OH 44060 (440-579-5801)

