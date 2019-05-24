Crawford County teacher under investigation for sexual battery

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Crestline police confirmed they are investigating a Crestline Exempted Village School District teacher for alleged sexual battery.
According to the Crestline police chief, the investigation began on March 1.
Police said they seized evidence and conducted interviews.
The seized evidence is now being processed by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.
Crawford County prosecutors are reviewing the case and at this time, no charges have been filed.
