Cuyahoga County Sheriff Clifford Pinkney submits resignation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Sheriff Clifford Pinkney submitted his resignation today after serving in the position for four years.
The Cleveland native filled various roles within the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department since 1991.
He is also the first African-American Sheriff in Cuyahoga County.
Cuyahoga County spokesperson John O’Brien confirmed the resignation will be effective on August 2.
The resignation comes exactly two weeks after the 9th Cuyahoga County Justice Center inmate died within 11 months.
Before Pinkney was confirmed as the Sheriff of the department, he worked through the ranks as deputy, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and chief deputy.
Throughout his 28 years with the department, he also worked with the FBI Gang Task Force, U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force, DEA, Ohio HIDTA, as well as many of the federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.
