Cleveland judge declares Charles Jackson a wrongfully imprisoned person

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man who served more than 27 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, was declared a “wrongfully imprisoned person” by a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge Monday.

Charles Jackson went to prison in December 1991 after being convicted of murder and attempted murder.

Jackson was freed from prison on Nov. 27, 2018 after the Innocence Project got involved with his case.

Jackson and his attorneys have said was wrongfully convicted because evidence that would have cleared him was never presented at his trial.

“I was 27 when I went to jail when I can home I was 54 and my daughter was 27 so I was gone a long time,” said Jackson.

“The investigation that led to the wrongful conviction of Charles Jackson was riddled with misconduct. His life was stolen from him. Today is a day he has been fighting to see for decades, and it is imperative that our legal system and our community recognize the immense loss and suffering he has survived to stand here now,” said Attorney Jacqueline Greene.

“Charles Jackson is a survivor of extreme injustice. He was robbed of the things we all hold dearly – he missed the birth of his daughter, the chance to build his life as he wanted, and the fundamental right to be a free man in the world. Today marks a turning point in his life,” said Attorney Sarah Gelsomino.

