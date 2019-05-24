Cleveland Police: Suspect shoots man, then flags down officers to help; victim pronounced dead at UH

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man was shot to death on Friday, and the details surrounding the incident are unusual.
According to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, the victim was shot outside of Cleveland and was then driven into the city by the alleged shooter.
The suspect flagged down police at East 185th Street and Neff Road, and asked them to come to the victim’s aid.
The man died at University Hospitals shortly after he arrived.
Police have not yet announced the charges against the gunman, and have not elaborated on how the shooting unfolded.
Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified.
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.