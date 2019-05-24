Jackson Township police: fabricated story of attempted abduction at mall posted online ‘did not happen’

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Typically, police departments inform residents of crimes that happened.
However, Jackson Township police had to report about a crime that did not happen.
Police said a woman posted a story on Facebook about a man grabbing a stroller with her son in it and running away.
The woman posted that this incident happened at the Belden Village Mall on Wednesday, according to police.
In the post, she said that someone stopped him and her son was unharmed, according to police.
Police said when officers contacted the supposed victim, she told officers that this incident was fabricated.
Police said the woman also told officers that she never contacted the police department and no report was made.
The Jackson Township Police Department said they “take allegations like this very seriously and works together with Belden Village Mall to ensure the security of citizens and visitors to the mall and township. Once again, this incident ‘DID NOT HAPPEN.’"
