Man wanted for abducting 72-year-old woman during violent carjacking arrested by U.S. Marshals in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted by the Portage County Sheriff’s Department since Monday for auto theft and abduction is behind bars.
According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Christopher Hastings and 28-year-old Margaret Hayes approached a 73-year-old man to ask him for a ride after they had been released from jail just hours earlier.
Hastings then stole the man’s car after he refused to give them a ride, according to the U.S. Marshals.
However, Hayes was not the only one that was in the car with Hastings.
The U.S. Marshals said the victim’s 72-year-old wife was still in the backseat as they drove away.
The wife was located on the side of the road in Franklin Township about three hours later after being pushed from the car, according to the U.S. Marshals.
The wife told authorities the suspects kept her purse and cell phone, according to the report.
The U.S. Marshals said the Portage County Sheriff’s Department worked with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force to track down Hastings as soon as possible.
Members of the task force found Hastings at the corner of Cole Avenue and Moore Street in Akron on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals.
Hastings was arrested on the street after leading a short foot pursuit, according to the U.S. Marshals.
The U.S. Marshals said he will be taken to Portage County jail as officers may look to file further charges after fleeing from officers.
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said Margaret Hayes turned herself in to authorities on Tuesday.
U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said, "Our task force will work day and night until dangerous, violent fugitives such as this are taken off the streets.”
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a known fugitive is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at: 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword WANTED and the tip to TIP411 (847411).
Tipsters may remain anonymous and a cash reward may be available.
