Man who kidnapped WI teen Jayme Closs and killed her parents faces judge, victim’s family at sentencing

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WOIO) - The man who pleaded guilty to abducting Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs and murdering her parents is due to be sentenced Friday afternoon.
Sentencing for Jake Patterson is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. inside a Barron County courtroom.
Patterson faces two life sentences for two counts of homicide, kidnapping, and burglary with a dangerous weapon.
Investigators say Patterson killed Closs’ mother and father in October 2018 when she was 13 years old. He then held Closs captive for 88 days until she was eventually able to escape.
The 21-year-old’s initial court appearance was held in January 2019. He pleaded guilty to the charges as part of a deal on March 27, according to court records.
Closs now lives with her aunt and uncle. They will be present at Friday’s sentencing, but it is not known at this time if Closs will be in the courtroom to face her kidnapper.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the court appearance.
