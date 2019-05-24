Man and woman found dead in their Maple Heights home were both murdered, medical examiner says

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said both people found dead in their Maple Heights home early Thursday were murdered.
Maple Heights police officers responded to the home in the 18000 block of Raymond Street after a child called 911 reporting shots fired.
When officers arrived, the front door was open and they could see a woman lying on the kitchen floor.
Mahogany Sudberry, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers found the second victim, Robert Williams, 43, in the basement.
Williams, who had been shot, was taken to Marymount Hospital, where he died.
Police said the child was not injured.
Police added the investigation is ongoing, but they are not looking for any other suspects.
