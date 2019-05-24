Northeast Ohio Weather: Noticeably cooler today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dry air is in place today and a lake breeze is in the forecast. We will see sunshine this morning then high clouds will start to increase this afternoon from west to east. Temperatures will range from the 60s along the lake shore to well in the 70s in the Canton area. This cool down will be brief. Warmer and more humid air will build in tonight as a warm front approaches. This warm front is associated with our next system that will really heat up the area tomorrow.