Ohio National Guard to deploy troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio National Guard is deploying at least 25 soldiers to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield, according to an announcement on Wednesday.
The troops from the 38th Infantry Division join about 600 other soldiers from the Midwest, and an estimated 1,500 military personnel from across the country who are being sent to the Middle East.
The deployments are a response from the U.S. to what was described as a threat from Iran.
The White House administration says the deployments are “mostly protective” and not an effort to start a war, despite recent threatening tweets from President Donald Trump.
A ceremony will be held Friday afternoon for the Ohio National Guard troops before their deployment.
