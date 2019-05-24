Parma American Legion Post spreading Memorial Day meanings and messages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -American Legion Post 703, in Parma used its Facebook page to make sure people remember why we observe Memorial Day.
“Memorial Day, a day of remembrance and honor for those who paid the ultimate price with their lives in service to our country," Post 703 Historian Chris Stahurski (Sargent E4 US Air Force) said.
"We remember and respect them and mourn their loss. It’s a day of reflection for the price of freedom,”
Two posts on Friday morning were filled with numbers, history and rituals including leaving coins on a veteran’s grave marker.
Each coin left behind has it’s own meaning.
“The tradition of leaving coins on veteran’s grave stones became popular during the Vietnam war,” Stahurski said. “It’s a way to let the family know someone stopped by the grave for a visit.”
In National or State cemeteries the coins are collected and often used to support veteran causes or upkeep of the cemetery.
The second post looks more at the history of Memorial Day which was established after the Civil War according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.
The graphic lists the number of Americans killed in the line of duty, which is 1,196,793, from the American Revolution through Operation Enduring Freedom.
Post 703 would like to invite everyone to a memorial service prior to the Parma Heights Memorial Day parade at the Parma Heights Cemetery, Reservoir Road and Pearl RoadParma Heights, Monday at 10 a.m..
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.