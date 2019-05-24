Parma pit bull ban will likely not be overturned after Cuyahoga County Board of Elections announces razor thin margin among voters

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - It appears Parma’s 30-year-old pit bull ban will be upheld by the slimmest of margins.
In May, Issue 10 failed by 21 votes, according to the unofficial results. With the addition of 65 provisional ballots and 15 vote-by-mail ballots that arrived after Election Day, the results were narrowed to a 14-vote margin:
-5,935 (50.06) opposed to the repeal
-5,921 (49.94) in favor of the repeal
However the official results have triggered an automatic recount, because the proposal failed by less than one-half of one percent.
The recount will be scheduled for May 29.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.