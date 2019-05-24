Police discover 2 men suffering from gunshot wounds at park in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspected shooter accused of hitting two 18 year olds who were discovered in a Maple Heights park Thursday evening.
According to the Maple Heights Police Department, officers patrolling near Stafford Park on Mayville Avenue responded just after 8 p.m. on Thursday after hearing gunshots in the area.
Investigators found two victims, both identified as 18-year-old males, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Paramedics rushed both victims to an area hospital. The victims’ conditions is not known at this time.
Police believe there were many other witnesses that fled from the park at the time of the shooting who may have more information about the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact Maple Heights police at 216-587-9624.
