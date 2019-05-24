Richmond Heights husband arrested for the murder of his wife

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a husband for the murder of his 22-year-old wife.
Maiya Latimer was found dead in her home at 446 Richmond Park East on Wednesday.
Richmond Heights police responded to the apartment after Latimer’s co-workers asked them to do a welfare check, when she didn’t show up for work.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not yet released how Latimer was killed.
Latimer’s husband, Knee Wachee, was taken into custody late Thursday.
Wachee is currently locked up in in the Euclid City Jail.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.