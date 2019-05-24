Sewer district employees rescue baby goose trapped in a Cleveland sewer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A baby goose was rescued Thursday after becoming trapped in a sewer.
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District employees were inspecting the Superior Avenue Pump Station in the Flats, when they found the baby goose.
The gosling had swam its way into one of the chambers and couldn’t get out.
Employees Alfred Harrison and Lou Zigmund then called another nearby crew that had the proper equipment to rescue the baby goose.
After the rescue, the gosling was reunited with its family.
