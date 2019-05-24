Sewer district employees rescue baby goose trapped in a Cleveland sewer

Sewer district employees rescue baby goose trapped in a Cleveland sewer
By Julia Tullos | May 24, 2019 at 11:40 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 11:40 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A baby goose was rescued Thursday after becoming trapped in a sewer.

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District employees were inspecting the Superior Avenue Pump Station in the Flats, when they found the baby goose.

The gosling had swam its way into one of the chambers and couldn’t get out.

Employees Alfred Harrison and Lou Zigmund then called another nearby crew that had the proper equipment to rescue the baby goose.

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Employee Bryant Glover holds baby goose rescued from sewer Thursday.
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Employee Bryant Glover holds baby goose rescued from sewer Thursday.
Baby gosling rescue from a Cleveland sewer is reunited with its family. (Source: Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District)
Baby gosling rescue from a Cleveland sewer is reunited with its family. (Source: Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District)

After the rescue, the gosling was reunited with its family.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.