Who’s holding local school districts accountable for investigating bullying complaints; 19 News Investigates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Bullying in schools has become a huge issue locally.
An equally important question is what can the state do and not do when complaints start to pile up in a local school.
19 News has been investigating this question.
What we found would alarm any parent.
At 42 years-old, Renee Oiler still thinks about the days when she was a victim, “It’s so lonely. A lonely, miserable existence,” said Oiler.
After hearing about a tragedy close to home, she wanted to be the voice for all families who are dealing with bullying.
Oiler feels a connection to 13 year-old, Autumn Issa, who recently took her own life.
Oiler spoke out about bullying at a recent Mentor School Board meeting on behalf of Autumn’s grieving mother.
Oiler told the board, “Parents are starting to think you guys aren’t taking this issue seriously.”
Superintendent William Porter responded, “We can’t imagine what this family is going through. We can tell you that at this time, we do not have any information that bullying was a factor.”
When 19 News spoke exclusively with Autumn’s mother, she wasn’t accusing administrators, however, she did say her daughter was constantly picked on at school and it was no secret.
While her story is tragic, she’s one of many parents in Northeast Ohio who have the same concern.
"You can’t just have a claim of bullying and put a band aid on it,” said Oiler.
Two months before meeting Autumn’s Issa’s mother and Oiler, 19 News was asking for answers from the State Board of Education and lawmakers.
19 News asked board president of Ohio Board of Education, Laura Kohler if the state is holding districts accountable when it comes to investigating bullying complaints?
What we discovered was alarming. Kohler said, “Ultimately, these issues really need to be resolved at the local level.”
Kohler explained school districts are not required to report investigations and interventions to the State Board of Education.
In fact, state law requires that district administrators semi-annually report to the president of the local school board.
19 News asked, Do you see that changing where there is someone or a group of people holding the local districts accountable?
“I think that’s a fair question. I think that would have to be addressed possibly through a change in state law. That’s not the role of the department statutorily,” Kohler said.
19 News discovered current state law leaves gaping holes for districts to go soft on bullies.
19 News reached out to Senator Peggy Lehner, who chairs the state’s Education Committee.
Lehner’s office said she would not be available until May.
19 News called Lehner’s office again, and emailed explaining we’ve been trying to meet with her.
“Unfortunately, Senator Lehner is unavailable for an interview now, but we’ll reach out if her availability opens,” the Senator’s office said.
19 News also reached out to Senator John Eklund.
He’s not on the education committee, but Eklund represents Oiler’s district.
Eklund responded promptly on the phone from Columbus.
19 News asked his thoughts about possible changes to the law when it comes to holding school districts accountable.
“There should be, okay, but, the eternal rub on these things is the funding stream" Eklund said.
"Rather than holding districts accountable, maybe it’s a matter of getting real law enforcement involved,” Eklund said.
Eklund said Senate Bills 143 and 144, just introduced, would do just that by making aggravated bullying a third degree misdemeanor and, “require a tiered disciplinary procedure for and student instruction on preventing harassment, intimidation, and bullying in school.”
Changes to the law or not, many agree addressing the problem involves more than the school.
“It’s a parent issue, a community issue,” Kohler said.
“It’s scary that you have all these kids that are like, ‘Hey that’s me. I’m going through that,’” said Oiler.
In the meantime, Oiler is asking all parents to step up and make anti-bullying practices a frequent topic of conversation at home.
She asked them to speak out regularly at school board meetings in their district.
