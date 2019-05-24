Woman hit by car in Cleveland that goes airborne, lands in tree-lined embankment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland officers and firefighters responded to a car accident Friday morning involving a car that hit a woman, went airborne and landed in a tree-lined embankment.
The incident started just after midnight when a car struck a woman standing on a sidewalk on St. Clair Ave. near Wheelock Road.
After hitting the woman, the car went airborne and traveled down an embankment. During the ordeal the driver was ejected. The car landed in trees and brush alongside Martin Luther King Dr. and East Blvd.
The pedestrian and driver were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
