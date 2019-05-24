89-year-old man sinks 2 hole-in-one shots at Wooster golf course

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - An 89-year-old golfer is celebrating accomplishments that some golfers half his age can only dream of.
Howard Freeman hit two hole-in-ones in three days at the Wooster Country Club, according to a post on the course’s Facebook page.
The first miraculous shot came with a 132-yard shot with his 5-wood on the eighth hole while playing on May 16.
Freeman hit his second hole-in-one on May 18 using a driver on the 150-yard third hole at Wooster Country Club.
The 89-year-old golfer just celebrated his birthday in April.
