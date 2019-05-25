Barberton businessman confronts racism after finding young people writing racial slurs on sidewalk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaun Jaber has lived in Barberton for 20 years.
For those two decades he has owned Rocky’s, a popular, busy gas station/drive through beverage store, just across the street from the Barberton Middle School.
Jaber feels committed to the community and had no choice but to stop and confront three juveniles who had scribbled a racial slur, with chalk, on the sidewalk just down the street from the school.
“This is not Barberton, Barberton is not like that, so when I saw that I had to stop and make sure they would take care of it right away,” he said.
Jaber recorded video of the confrontation and it showed Jaber questioning the kids, asking why they would write something so emotionally charged on a sidewalk where it was sure to be seen by kids leaving the school.
He then asked the kids to scratch out the word out and they complied.
Jaber posted the video on Facebook, he said to drive awareness.
Jaber said no-one should accept this type of destructive behavior and was encouraged by the response he has received.
“A lot of good people saying thank-you,” Jaber said.
The principal of the middle school stopped by the store, Jaber said, and he got a thank-you call from the superintendent of the district.
“They’re doing a great job in the schools, it’s not what the schools are teaching them, it’s definitely coming from home,” Jaber said.
Jaber went on to say he does not believe he did anything extraordinary, just what he felt was necessary.
