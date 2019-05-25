Cats and dogs up for adoption at Adoptathon in Parma this weekend

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking for a fury friend to add to your family?
North Shore Animal League America and Northeast Ohio SPCA are set to host the Global Pet Adoptathon on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.
The event will feature dogs, cats, puppies and kittens looking for a forever home.
Global Pet Adoptathon has over 2,000 animal shelters and rescue groups joining Animal League America for the adoption event.
North Shore Animal League America has spent the past 75 years saving the lives of more than 1 million animals.
The adoption event is from Saturday, May 25 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, May 26 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Northeast Ohio SPCA Pet Shelter is located at 9555 Brookpark Road, Parma, OH 44129.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.