Man shot to death, arrested suspect says victim tried to rob him

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a male shot in the area of East 185th Street and Neff Road around 11:10 a.m.
When they arrived on scene, they were approached by a male who said he shot another male who attempted to rob him in his vehicle.
The man has been identified as 30-year-old Brandon Stonum, who was arrested at the scene.
Though, we’re told, the shooting likely occurred at a separate location outside the city of Cleveland.
When police arrived, EMS was already on scene and transported the victim to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the chest.
His identify has not yet been released, but police describe him as a black male in his 30s or 40s.
The shooting remains under investigation.
