Massillon Police want the identity of the man who is considered a suspect in the robbery of a Huntington Bank

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Massillon Police Department have released a photo of a man who is a suspect in the robbery of a Huntington Bank.
On Friday, May 25 at approximately 2:50 p.m officers responded to 153 Lincoln Way, E. in Massillon.
The man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect never brandished a weapon.
The suspect was wearing a black zip up hoodie and a black do-rag on his head.
Police believe he is between 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 5 feet, 8 inches, and has a small build.
A white Astro van was seen leaving the area immediately after the robbery.
If anyone has information regarding this incident please call Det. Slutz at 330-830-1788 or anonymous tips can be left at 330-830-1735 option 7.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.