Massillon Police want the identity of the man who is considered a suspect in the robbery of a Huntington Bank

On 05/24/2019 at approximately 1450hrs, officers were dispatched to Huntington Bank, 153 Lincoln Way E. Massillon, Ohio, 44647, for a Robbery. The suspect had fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival. The suspect was described as a young black male, 5’6”- 5’8”, small build. He was wearing a black zip up hoodie and a black “Do-Rag” on his head. The suspect did NOT brandish a weapon. An unknown amount of cash was taken and the suspect fled in an unknown direction. A white in color Astro Van was seen leaving the area immediately after the robbery took place. If anyone has information regarding this incident please call Det. Slutz at 330-830-1788 or anonymous tips can be left at 330-830-1735 option 7.