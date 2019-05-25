Northeast Ohio: Storms cool down record high temperatures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The storms are history for tonight, but tomorrow we could see a less-than-strong variety pop up as a slow-moving cold front makes it's passage through the DMA during the afternoon.
Overnight lows will slide only into the mid to upper 60s under fair skies.
Sunday holds the prospect of scattered showers - mainly in the afternoon - as mid-day highs in the 70s slide back into the 60s as the cold front drops south.
Memorial Day promises to arrive beneath a sun/clouds mix, with comfortable humidity levels and highs in the lower 70s.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.