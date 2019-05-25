Patio furniture on I-76 in Akron causes semi truck to flip over, closing highway

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders are on scene after a semi-truck flipped over on I-76 eastbound in Akron.
Akron Police Department Lt. Rick Edwards said a patio table fell off a vehicle and blocked the entire right lane a half mile before Innovation Way.
The semi-truck swerved to avoid hitting the table, but crashed into the concrete median wall and flipped over at about 5:35 p.m., according to Lt. Edwards.
Lt. Edwards said the driver was stuck in the truck before first responders were able to get him out.
He appeared to only suffer minor injuries and was bleeding from the face, according to Lt. Edwards.
According to Lt. Edwards, there were a couple other vehicles involved in the crash.
The occupants of those other vehicles appeared to have suffered minor injuries as well, Lt. Edwards said.
Lt. Edwards hazmat crews are on scene to clean up the gasoline that spilled from the semi.
The Ohio Department of Transportation said IR-76 between SR-8 and Kelley Avenue is closed as crews work to clear the scene.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.