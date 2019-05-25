‘Script Parma’ sign set to be unveiled Saturday

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohioans all know the famous script Cleveland signs located throughout the region and now the city of Parma will now have it’s own.
The idea to add a script sign to the city came from Parma City Council President Sean Brennan.
“The Cleveland signs have really boosted the cool-factor of Cleveland," Brennan said, "I know the Parma sign will do the same for our community,” Brennan added.
Brennan raised the money through the Parma Charitable Fund, a non-profit community booster organization along with proceeds from the annual Parma Run-Walk for Pierogies- both of which Brennan founded.
Many other local non-profits, individuals, and businesses also contributed to the project.
The script Parma sign was designed and manufactured by the Signature Sign Company – the same company that created the script Cleveland signs. “Bruce and his crew are very talented artists who take a lot of pride in their work," said Brennan. “I demanded that they be commissioned to create the Parma sign due to the excellent craftsmanship of the Cleveland signs.”
The sign is located next to the Parma splash pad at Anthony Zielinski Park across Ridgewood Drive.
Brennan said he is confident the sign will inspire more pride in the community and encourage people from outside the community to visit Parma.
“I truly believe the signs can help further economic development,” Brennan said. “I envision people coming out to visit the sign, take a few snapshots, then do a little shopping and have a meal."
The grand unveiling is set for Saturday, May 25 at noon.
