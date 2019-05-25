Severe weather triggers thousands of power outages throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reports nearly 10,000 Northeast Ohio customers are currently without power as storms sweep through the area on Satuday afternoon.
Here the county-by-county breakdown of outages according to the FirstEnergy 24/7 Power Center:
Ashland: 273
Cuyahoga: 85
Lake: 290
Stark: 2,324
Summit: 6,649
Great Lakes Mall in Mentor posted on Facebook that the building has been without power since about 4:50 p.m.
