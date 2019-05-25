Severe weather triggers thousands of power outages throughout Northeast Ohio

Severe weather triggers thousands of power outages throughout Northeast Ohio
By Rachel Vadaj | May 25, 2019 at 5:50 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 5:58 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reports nearly 10,000 Northeast Ohio customers are currently without power as storms sweep through the area on Satuday afternoon.

Here the county-by-county breakdown of outages according to the FirstEnergy 24/7 Power Center:

Ashland: 273

Cuyahoga: 85

Lake: 290

Stark: 2,324

Summit: 6,649

Great Lakes Mall in Mentor posted on Facebook that the building has been without power since about 4:50 p.m.

Great Lakes Mall is currently without power. We hope for power to be restored soon and will post updates here.

Posted by Great Lakes Mall on Saturday, May 25, 2019

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ashtabula, Geauga, Portage and Trumbull County until 6:30 p.m.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.