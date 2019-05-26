Cleveland Area municipal pools open for season, kind of

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Blue skies, warm weather and The Beachwood Family Aquatic Center was packed.
“They’ve been waiting all week to they’ve been coming and peeking through the door watching us get ready in the rain and cold. It was 40 and we still had people stopping by and asking if it would open,” says Missy Bystrom, Aquatic manager.
“We’ve been really, really excited. My girls were screaming this week driving by when they saw there was water in the pool. Screaming for joy they couldn’t wait to come,” one parent says.
But in Westlake it’s a different story. It might finally be a good day to go for a swim, but the new aquatic center is not open for business.
Westlake’s new seven and a half million dollar 21-thousand square foot Clague Pool Park is still a work in progress.
“We we’re told is was supposed to open Thursday but that obviously didn’t happen. Just because. There’s a lot work in to be done and the weather held things up for a little bit,” says Vincent Scarberry of Paradise Tree Farms.
And that is a disappointment to Rondel Walter and his kids who came out here today looking for something a little more than family time.
“Today we probably go in the water. You know they got relatives with pools and stuff line that but today I want to bring them out and get them around other kids but as you can see the park is pretty much empty and I’m pretty sure it’s due to no water,” Walter says.
Not everyone is that upset. Bill Shields looks at the pool, the waterslide, and the price tag and says.
“Someone from my generation may look at it as a little bit of overkill. I’m not going to say it’s an eyesore it in some respects it may be,” says Shields.
