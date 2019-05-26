Confirmed EF1 tornado swept through Carroll County during Saturday’s storm

"The tornado touched down in a wooded area of of Crest Street then lifted briefly across Canton Road NW before tearing the top of a large hardwood tree behind the McDonald’s. The worst of the damage was an overturned single wide mobile home. There were shingles off several other mobile homes within the mobile home park. A metal shed was also destroyed. Intermittent touchdowns continued causing minor damage and shingles off the roofs of a few homes along N. Lisbon Street. Numerous hardwood trees behind the aforementioned street were snapped mid way up in a ravine.