Confirmed EF1 tornado swept through Carroll County during Saturday’s storm

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Carroll County during the severe storms on Saturday.
The National Weather Service said the tornado came down in Carrollton at 5:42 p.m.
The tornado reached winds of 90-95 mph and a width of 50 yards, tearing off tree tops and damaging homes in its 1 mile path, according to the National Weather Service.
According to the report from the National Weather Service:
"The tornado touched down in a wooded area of of Crest Street then lifted briefly across Canton Road NW before tearing the top of a large hardwood tree behind the McDonald’s. The worst of the damage was an overturned single wide mobile home. There were shingles off several other mobile homes within the mobile home park. A metal shed was also destroyed. Intermittent touchdowns continued causing minor damage and shingles off the roofs of a few homes along N. Lisbon Street. Numerous hardwood trees behind the aforementioned street were snapped mid way up in a ravine.
This is the 8th documented tornado in Carroll County since 1950 and the first since July 23rd 2013 when an EF0 was confirmed in the northeastern part of the county."
