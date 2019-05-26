9-1-1 down in multiple communities in NE Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County is experiencing a sporadic 911 outage already impacting a number of communities.
If residents are unable to get through using 911, they are to dial their local 10 digit non-emergency number for police/fire or contact CECOMS at 216-771-1363.
Police are asking impacted residents in the following areas to contact dispatch directly with emergency calls:
Residents in Beachwood and Pepper Pike call 216-464-1234.
Residents in Lyndhurst call 440-442-1234.
Residents in Parma, Parma Heights and Brooklyn call 440-499-4876.
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.