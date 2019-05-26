Hundreds roll out for the 15th Annual Firefighters Memorial Parade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a sea of flags and bikes as motorcyclists from all over the Greater Cleveland area rolled in to remember the firefighters who died in the line of duty.
This year marked the 15th anniversary of the Annual Firefighters Memorial Ride.
Police officers, firefighters, veterans and regular everyday citizens rolled in to pay their respects.
They met at the Cleveland Firefighters Memorial downtown near FirstEnergy Stadium before the ride kicked off at 10 a.m.
Riders then traveled 36 miles to Avon, where the event culminated at the Lake Erie Harley-Davidson, where refreshments were served.
Here’s the full route:
The next event is the 11th Annual Cops Ride June 30th.
Click here for more information about the Cops Ride event, including registration and donation details.
