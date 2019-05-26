Ravenna police looking for ‘armed & dangerous’ shooting suspect

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) -Police in Ravenna are asking residents to be on the lookout for a shooting suspect they described as “armed and dangerous.”
The warning stems from a shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of Grant Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Officers arrived at the scene to find 18-year-old Michael S. Simpkins suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.
Simpkins was transported via EMS to UH Portage Medical Center and later transported to a Cleveland-area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No word on his current condition.
According to police, the initial investigation revealed the shooting likely started with an argument on the front porch of the home, during which the suspect attempted to take the victim’s cell phone.
That’s when a physical fight broke out, with the suspect ultimately shooting Simpkins. The suspect fled on foot and police and K9 search units were unable to apprehend him.
Based on witness accounts, police were able to identify the suspect as 18-year-old Aaron D. Harvey. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on a felonious assault charge.
Detectives in Ravenna are working with the Ohio BCI in the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Ravenna Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-296-6486.
