9-1-1 service in Cuyahoga County restored after earlier outages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The sporadic 911 outage that impacted a number of Cuyahoga County communities earlier in the day has been resolved.
“The Cuyahoga County 911 software experienced an issue with limited connectivity for a short time today. At no time were 911 calls unable to be answered," said CECOMS Operations Supervisor Christopher J. Minek via email.
"Both the 911 vendor and AT&T have tested and confirm the 9-1-1 system has been fully restored and operating as normal.”
If residents are unable to get through using 911 for whatever reason, they are to dial their local 10 digit non-emergency number for police/fire or contact CECOMS at 216-771-1363.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.