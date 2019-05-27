Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert hospitalized after “experiencing stroke-like symptoms”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers majority owner since 2005 is in the hospital after experiencing symptoms of a stroke.
The Quicken Loans Family of Companies released this statement regarding Dan Gilbert’s hospitalization:
"Early this morning, Dan Gilbert sought care at a local hospital after experiencing stroke-like symptoms. He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably. Our collective thoughts and prayers are with Dan for a speedy recovery.
The Gilbert family respectfully requests privacy at this time."
The Detroit News reported the 57-year-old Cleveland native was admitted to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital.
Further information on Gilbert’s diagnosis and prognosis have yet to be released.
