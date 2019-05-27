Fearing a riot, 350 policemen stand guard at Ohio KKK rally—costing taxpayers $650,000

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Local police planned for every contingency but had no idea what to expect. How many members of the Ku Klux Klan would show up? How many protesters?
Given the obvious potential for trouble, Dayton Police took no chances.
Only nine members of the Klan showed up and those who did didn’t even show their face.
They hid behind bandannas as 350 police officers separated them from up to 600 protesters at Courthouse Square to oppose the message of hate.
The reality, Dayton’s Police Chief Richard Biehl said, is law enforcement didn’t know what to expect.
“The number of challenges with this particular event and this day included the shear prediction of attendance prior to the rally, which was complicated by the use of social media. Multiple events in multiple locations and groups holding events across the city. The inability to regulate firearms in protest areas. And the complexity of coordinating internal and external resources,” said Biehl.
Photos obtained by 19 News showed some unidentified individuals openly carrying weapons, as protesters brandished signs calling the Klan and other hate groups out.
In the end there were no clashes, and no injuries. Just one big bill to defend the right to free speech.
“So, there was a lot to consider and developing an operational plan today not only for this rally at courthouse square but for all the events throughout the city as well as providing the public safety of the entire city throughout day,” Chief Biehl says.
That $650,000 tab was not just for police overtime. It was for the cost for barriers and other material to keep both sides separate.
Dayton’s Mayor is talking to Senator Sherrod Brown to see if there’s any way for the city to recoup some of the costs.
