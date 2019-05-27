Lakewood United Methodist Church welcomes LGBT Community with unique artwork

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you take a look at the front lawn of Lakewood United Methodist Church, the message is clear - “God’s doors are open to all."
“I think it’s great and I think It’s something that should’ve happened sooner,” said Lakewood resident, Ava Myers.
Youth at the church spent several days working on the project declaring that everyone, no matter the gender orientation or sexuality, is welcome inside to worship God and fellowship with other members.
“It’s pretty unique. I like it,” said another resident, Dominic Vicarro.
This coming just months after the United Methodist Church voted to maintain it’s opposition to same sex marriage. Churches and certain clergy could even potentially be removed from the denomination if they don’t affirm the same stance by 2021.
“Everyone has their own beliefs and I don’t think you should punish someone for having certain beliefs. You should accept someone for who they are,” added Myers.
Pastor Dan Bryant Released this state via Facebook saying:
“The rainbow colored doors on the lawn of LUMC are a visible statement that the church is welcoming of all people. Through the vision of a church member who worked with our youth at the church, the doors symbolize a full welcome to our gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex family, friends and community. As the UMC in the world faces uncertainty amidst recent action taken by the General Conference that is establishing more restrictive language and punitive action for clergy who fully minister to our GLBTQIA+ community, Lakewood UMC wanted to be sure our community knew where we stand. As witnesses of faith, we believe all means all.”
