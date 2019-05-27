Lakewood United Methodist Church welcomes LGBT Community with unique artwork

“The rainbow colored doors on the lawn of LUMC are a visible statement that the church is welcoming of all people. Through the vision of a church member who worked with our youth at the church, the doors symbolize a full welcome to our gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex family, friends and community. As the UMC in the world faces uncertainty amidst recent action taken by the General Conference that is establishing more restrictive language and punitive action for clergy who fully minister to our GLBTQIA+ community, Lakewood UMC wanted to be sure our community knew where we stand. As witnesses of faith, we believe all means all.”