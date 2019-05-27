List of Memorial Day parades in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - It wouldn’t be Memorial Day without a parade to kick of the holiday.
Find the parade closest to you in Cuyahoga County that are all scheduled for Monday, May 27:
- Bay Village: 8:45 a.m. beginning at Huntington Park, 28728 Wolf Picnic Area Dr.
- Bedford: 10:15 a.m. beginning at Bedford City Hall, 165 Center Road.
- Berea: 10:30 a.m. beginning at Berea City Hall, 11 Berea Commons.
- Brecksville: 10:30 a.m. beginning at Brecksville City Hall, 9069 Brecksville Rd.
- Broadview Heights: 9 a.m. beginning at Fifth Third Bank, 9230 Broadview Rd.
- Cleveland Heights: 10:30 am beginning at Veterans Memorial in Cumberland Park, 1740 Cumberland Rd.
- Euclid: 10 a.m. beginning on Lakeshore Blvd.
- Fairview Park: 9 a.m. beginning at Fairview Park City Hall, 20777 Lorain Rd.
- Independence: 9 a.m. beginning at Independence Square.
- North Ridgeville: 9:45 a.m. beginning at the Senior Center, 7327 Avon Belden Rd.
- Shaker Heights: 9 a.m. beginning at Shaker Heights City Hall, 3400 Lee Rd.
- South Euclid: 9 a.m. beginning at Notre Dame College, 4545 College Rd.
- Strongsville: 11 a.m. beginning at St. Joseph Church, 12700 Pearl Rd.
- Warrensville Heights: 10 a.m., beginning on Wickfield & Warrensville Center Rd.
- Westlake: 10 a.m. beginning at Sts. Peter & George Coptic Orthodox Church, 25800 Hilliard Blvd.
