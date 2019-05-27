List of Memorial Day parades in Cuyahoga County

By Erin Simonek | May 27, 2019 at 4:12 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 4:12 AM

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - It wouldn’t be Memorial Day without a parade to kick of the holiday.

Find the parade closest to you in Cuyahoga County that are all scheduled for Monday, May 27:

  • Bay Village: 8:45 a.m. beginning at Huntington Park, 28728 Wolf Picnic Area Dr.
  • Bedford: 10:15 a.m. beginning at Bedford City Hall, 165 Center Road.
  • Berea: 10:30 a.m. beginning at Berea City Hall, 11 Berea Commons.
  • Brecksville: 10:30 a.m. beginning at Brecksville City Hall, 9069 Brecksville Rd.
  • Broadview Heights: 9 a.m. beginning at Fifth Third Bank, 9230 Broadview Rd.
  • Cleveland Heights: 10:30 am beginning at Veterans Memorial in Cumberland Park, 1740 Cumberland Rd.
  • Euclid: 10 a.m. beginning on Lakeshore Blvd.
  • Fairview Park: 9 a.m. beginning at Fairview Park City Hall, 20777 Lorain Rd.
  • Independence: 9 a.m. beginning at Independence Square.
  • North Ridgeville: 9:45 a.m. beginning at the Senior Center, 7327 Avon Belden Rd.
  • Shaker Heights: 9 a.m. beginning at Shaker Heights City Hall, 3400 Lee Rd.
  • South Euclid: 9 a.m. beginning at Notre Dame College, 4545 College Rd.
  • Strongsville: 11 a.m. beginning at St. Joseph Church, 12700 Pearl Rd.
  • Warrensville Heights: 10 a.m., beginning on Wickfield & Warrensville Center Rd.
  • Westlake: 10 a.m. beginning at Sts. Peter & George Coptic Orthodox Church, 25800 Hilliard Blvd.

