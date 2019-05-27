Man dies, woman injured after someone shot into their Canton home

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead and his girlfriend injured after someone fired gunshots into their home early Monday.
Canton police said around 3:45 a.m. an officer responded to the 900 block of 3rd St. NW for a report of gunshots.
As the officer was driving, he was flagged down in the 200 block of Fulton Road NW by a woman who said someone just fired several shots into her home and both her and her boyfriend were injured.
The woman, Charise Nichole Irving, 26, was shot in the arm.
She is being treated at Aultman Hospital.
Her boyfriend, whose name is not being released, died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Canton police said this was not a drive-by shooting and does not appear to be a random target.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Canton police detective bureau at 330-489-3144.
Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.