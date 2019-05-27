Man robbed at gunpoint on Cleveland’s West side, suspect flees on a bike

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint on the city’s west side.
According to officers, on May 19 the victim was walking in the area of W. 65th and Bridge when two males approached him and pointed a gun to his chest.
One suspect said “give me everything you got or I’ll kill you right here”.
The victim handed over his wallet, cell phone and cash and the suspects fled southbound on W. 65th Street.
Both suspects are in their late teens/early 20′s and one was riding a white/red bike.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police Detective Janet Murphy at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or 216-623-5218.
